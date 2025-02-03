Waqf Bill Delayed Amid Legislative Flurry in Lok Sabha

The presentation of the report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha has been delayed once again. Home Minister Amit Shah plans to introduce a significant bill aimed at transforming the Institute of Rural Management Anand into the 'Tribhuvan' Sahkari University, elevating it to a national institution of importance for cooperative sector advancement.

With a focus on global standards and cooperative sector research, the bill aligns with India's vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi'. The session will also witness Lok Sabha Secretary General laying two bills passed in the Third Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad will present the External Affairs Committee's report on the 2024-25 demands, while MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy will address reports concerning Transport, Tourism, and Cultural Department follow-ups.

As contentious social issues permeate the session, MP Chandrasekhar Azad protested at Prerna Sthal against the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Ayodhya, demanding urgent parliamentary discussion. Similar calls have been made by the Congress and SP, with Congress MP Randeep Surjewala advocating for a detailed discourse on recent disrespectful events involving Babasaheb Ambedkar in the upper house. The budget session, which commenced on January 31, is set to proceed until April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)