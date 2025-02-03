Trade Tensions Rock Global Markets Amid Trump's Tariff Announcements

Global markets took a significant hit Monday as Asian stocks slumped and futures in Europe and the U.S. pointed towards sharp losses. The financial turmoil was triggered by President Donald Trump's new tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China, heightening fears of a global trade war and its consequences on economic growth.

Japan's Nikkei index saw a notable 2.9% drop, while Australia's benchmark, often a proxy for Chinese markets, fell 1.8%. Stocks in Hong Kong, many representing Chinese interests, dropped by 1.1%. These reactions came as China's markets prepared to resume trading post-Lunar New Year.

In Europe, STOXX 50 futures slid by 2.7%, and U.S. S&P 500 futures saw a 2% decline. In response to the tariffs, which are set to take effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. ET, Canada and Mexico have promised retaliatory measures, and China intends to challenge the levies at the WTO.

(With inputs from agencies.)