Trade Tensions Rock Global Markets Amid Trump's Tariff Announcements

Global markets experienced a sharp downturn after President Trump's imposition of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. This move raised fears of a potential trade war and its impact on global growth, causing significant fluctuations in multiple financial instruments, including currencies, stocks, and commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:

Global markets took a significant hit Monday as Asian stocks slumped and futures in Europe and the U.S. pointed towards sharp losses. The financial turmoil was triggered by President Donald Trump's new tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China, heightening fears of a global trade war and its consequences on economic growth.

Japan's Nikkei index saw a notable 2.9% drop, while Australia's benchmark, often a proxy for Chinese markets, fell 1.8%. Stocks in Hong Kong, many representing Chinese interests, dropped by 1.1%. These reactions came as China's markets prepared to resume trading post-Lunar New Year.

In Europe, STOXX 50 futures slid by 2.7%, and U.S. S&P 500 futures saw a 2% decline. In response to the tariffs, which are set to take effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. ET, Canada and Mexico have promised retaliatory measures, and China intends to challenge the levies at the WTO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

