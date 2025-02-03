Madhya Pradesh's Basant Panchami Greetings and GIS Preview

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered festive greetings on Basant Panchami, symbolizing new beginnings as preparations ramp up for the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav expressed that spring brings unique pleasure among the seasons, making nature blissful. He extended his heartfelt greetings to all on this auspicious occasion.

In response to the Union Budget 2025, Yadav remarked on its introduction near Basant Panchami, envisioning it as a harbinger of progress. He stated, "We are preparing in full swing for the budget under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, hoping it will propel the country's growth with vibrant colors akin to spring."

With the Global Investor Summit on February 24-25, the Chief Minister announced state-wide preparations to welcome PM Modi. He emphasized the summit's potential to set new benchmarks for Madhya Pradesh, bringing long-term benefits, employment, and resource enablement for the youth and marginalized sections.

