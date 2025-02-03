Navia Markets Unveils Zero Brokerage for Lifetime: A Revolutionary Step in Indian Financial Markets

Navia Markets Ltd., an established name in India's financial sector, has launched its latest initiative: Zero Brokerage for Lifetime. This transformative offer spans Equity Delivery, Mutual Funds, Commodities, and more, marking a bold move in making financial markets accessible to a wider audience.

Dubbed a pioneer in democratizing market access, Navia, previously known as Tradeplusonline, sets a precedent in the industry. The initiative promises seasoned and novice investors a cost-efficient and inclusive experience, aligning with Navia's mission of simplifying financial success for all.

Key highlights include lifetime savings across investment segments, enhanced market accessibility, and leveraging innovative technology. Navia's CEO, S.K. Hozefa, emphasizes that this step is part of a long-term vision to alleviate investment costs, enhancing wealth accumulation possibilities for their clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)