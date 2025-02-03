Left Menu

MPs Object to Expunction of Dissent Notes on Waqf Bill

Opposition MPs protested the removal of key dissent notes from the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 report, alleging procedural lapses and bias by the committee. They demanded the reinstatement of their notes, claiming no unparliamentary language was used. The MPs appealed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:10 IST
MPs Object to Expunction of Dissent Notes on Waqf Bill
Kalyan Banerjee (R), Nadimul Haque (L) (File Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee and Md. Nadimul Haque have raised strong objections to the removal of critical dissent notes they submitted to the Joint Parliamentary Committee regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The lawmakers addressed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that their key objections were expunged without notification or justification.

In their February 3, 2025 letter, the MPs expressed shock over the deletion of objectives and notes from the final report, which was approved with a majority yet faced minority opposition. Banerjee and Haque accused the committee of bias, claiming its conclusions were predetermined by ruling party members.

Further allegations included the dismissal of stakeholder inputs and manipulated meeting minutes. The MPs insisted no unparliamentary language justified the deletion of their comments and appealed for their dissent notes to be restored and fully circulated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harmonizing Urban and Rural Definitions for Better International Comparisons

When Cheap Money Isn’t Enough: How Financial Frictions Shape Investment

How Temperature Volatility Disrupts Investments, Labor, and Financial Stability

Understanding the Investment Channel of Monetary Policy in Uncertain Times

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025