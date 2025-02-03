MPs Object to Expunction of Dissent Notes on Waqf Bill

Members of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee and Md. Nadimul Haque have raised strong objections to the removal of critical dissent notes they submitted to the Joint Parliamentary Committee regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The lawmakers addressed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that their key objections were expunged without notification or justification.

In their February 3, 2025 letter, the MPs expressed shock over the deletion of objectives and notes from the final report, which was approved with a majority yet faced minority opposition. Banerjee and Haque accused the committee of bias, claiming its conclusions were predetermined by ruling party members.

Further allegations included the dismissal of stakeholder inputs and manipulated meeting minutes. The MPs insisted no unparliamentary language justified the deletion of their comments and appealed for their dissent notes to be restored and fully circulated.

(With inputs from agencies.)