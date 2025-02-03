Left Menu

Dollar Rally: Tariffs Ignite Global Currency Fluctuations

The U.S. dollar surged amid new tariffs by the Trump administration, affecting major global currencies. Canada's and Mexico's currencies hit multi-year lows, while China's yuan slumped in offshore trade. The market reacted with expectations of inflation and potential shifts in Federal Reserve interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:16 IST
In a dramatic start to the week, the U.S. dollar surged as new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump triggered a tumultuous day for global markets and currencies. Canada's and Mexico's currencies fell to multi-year lows, while China's yuan hit a record trough offshore.

Announced by Trump to curb immigration and narcotics trafficking, the tariffs slapped on Canada and Mexico, and particularly a levy on China, have become a prelude to a potential full-scale trade war. As the duties took effect, Canada and Mexico vowed swift retaliation, pushing their economies to prepare for a potential downturn.

The reaction in global financial markets was immediate, with the U.S. inflation expecting a boost and drastic fluctuations in rates factored in by investors. The equities markets were projected to open lower, and the Federal Reserve's expected rate cuts are now uncertain as traders assess the long-term impacts of these punitive tariffs.

