Tariffs: A Blow to Global Trade Rules

The German Car Makers Association (VDA) has condemned the tariffs introduced by former President Donald Trump on products from Mexico and Canada, asserting that these measures represent a considerable regression for rules-based global trade.

The VDA emphasized that the imposition of additional tariffs is incompatible with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), an accord that was expected to enhance trade relations among the three nations.

According to the VDA, the tariffs challenge the principles established by the USMCA, highlighting tensions in international trade affected by unilateral policy decisions.

