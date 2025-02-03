Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Limits on Election Document Access

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre and the Election Commission concerning a petition challenging recent amendments restricting public access to election records. The changes to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, limit transparency by preventing access to electronic documents like CCTV footage, raising concerns over voters' rights to information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 19:14 IST
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Limits on Election Document Access
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has formally addressed concerns over recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which restrict public access to election-related documents. This action follows a plea by RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj who argues these changes undermine transparency and voters' fundamental right to information.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, has tagged this case with a similar plea from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, setting the hearing for March. Bhardwaj's petition demands the Election Commission provide access to specific electoral documents for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Central government's amendments to Rule 93, as recommended by the Election Commission, aim to limit access to election materials, allegedly to prevent misuse. Critics argue these limitations are excessive, shielding important electoral records from public scrutiny, contrary to the ethos of transparency enshrined in constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025