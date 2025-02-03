Supreme Court Scrutinizes Limits on Election Document Access

The Supreme Court has formally addressed concerns over recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which restrict public access to election-related documents. This action follows a plea by RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj who argues these changes undermine transparency and voters' fundamental right to information.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, has tagged this case with a similar plea from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, setting the hearing for March. Bhardwaj's petition demands the Election Commission provide access to specific electoral documents for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Central government's amendments to Rule 93, as recommended by the Election Commission, aim to limit access to election materials, allegedly to prevent misuse. Critics argue these limitations are excessive, shielding important electoral records from public scrutiny, contrary to the ethos of transparency enshrined in constitutional rights.

