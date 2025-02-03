Global Markets React: Trump's Tariffs Stir Economic Turmoil

Financial markets worldwide are grappling with a wave of uncertainty after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on major U.S. trading partners. The move has heightened fears of a global economic slowdown and rising inflation.

The U.S. President imposed additional tariffs of 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada, and 10% on goods from China. Markets, initially dismissive of Trump's threats, were jolted by the reality of his trade policies.

Currency markets experienced significant volatility, with the Canadian dollar hitting a 20-year low and the Mexican peso reaching its weakest level in nearly three years. Stocks from Tokyo to London saw declines, reflecting investor apprehension about the future economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)