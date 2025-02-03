Local Governments Fight Back: Climate Justice Through Legal Action

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cities, counties, and several U.S. states are spearheading legal actions against oil companies, seeking funds to combat the growing costs of climate-related damage. The Supreme Court recently declined to review a crucial case, allowing these efforts to continue unhindered in state courts.

Richard Wiles, president of the Center for Climate Integrity, states that the Supreme Court's decision paves the way for these local governments to pursue climate justice. With extreme weather events like wildfires and floods increasing, cities claim they need financial resources to adapt effectively.

Opponents argue these lawsuits, such as those from New York City and Baltimore, drive up energy costs and suggest that climate policy should be a federal responsibility. Local officials disagree, citing the immediate and severe impacts on local communities and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)