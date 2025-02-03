Left Menu

Local Governments Fight Back: Climate Justice Through Legal Action

Cities, counties, and U.S. states are taking legal action against major oil companies to secure funding for climate-related damages. Their initiatives gain traction after the Supreme Court declines to review a significant case, opening the path for local governments to sue under state laws. Challenges persist as some lawsuits are dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 21:32 IST
Local Governments Fight Back: Climate Justice Through Legal Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cities, counties, and several U.S. states are spearheading legal actions against oil companies, seeking funds to combat the growing costs of climate-related damage. The Supreme Court recently declined to review a crucial case, allowing these efforts to continue unhindered in state courts.

Richard Wiles, president of the Center for Climate Integrity, states that the Supreme Court's decision paves the way for these local governments to pursue climate justice. With extreme weather events like wildfires and floods increasing, cities claim they need financial resources to adapt effectively.

Opponents argue these lawsuits, such as those from New York City and Baltimore, drive up energy costs and suggest that climate policy should be a federal responsibility. Local officials disagree, citing the immediate and severe impacts on local communities and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025