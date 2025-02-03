Gujarat Sets Benchmark in Cancer Treatment with PMJAY and GCRI Initiatives

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged as a crucial support system for economically disadvantaged and middle-class citizens. Marking World Cancer Day on February 4th, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) emphasized PMJAY's pivotal role in accessing cancer treatment and diagnosis.

Over six years, the initiative has significantly impacted Gujarat, with over 200,000 cancer patients receiving free medical care, backed by a government-approved fund exceeding Rs 2,855 crore. The Gujarat Cancer Research Institute (GCRI), a collaboration between the state and the Gujarat Cancer Society, stands as a central entity in delivering world-class cancer care.

GCRI's commitment to top-tier treatment is underscored by statistics: in 2024, it registered 25,956 cancer cases, with a substantial number coming from outside Gujarat. Complementing GCRI's regional presence, the state's 35 District Day Care Chemotherapy Centres have facilitated over 203,000 chemotherapy sessions, enhancing accessibility and reducing costs for patients and their families.

