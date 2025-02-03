Delhi High Court Takes Stand Against False Health Reports of Aaradhya Bachchan
The Delhi High Court has responded to Aaradhya Bachchan's plea for the removal of misleading health information. The case against Google and others seeks to crack down on false narratives. The court upholds that every child deserves respect and demands entities cease spreading unverified health data.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has taken significant steps in addressing Aaradhya Bachchan's lawsuit over the spread of false health information. On Monday, the court sought responses from Google and multiple websites accused of circulating misleading content about Aaradhya, the daughter of Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Justice Mini Pushkarna, presiding over the case, issued notices to the defendants, which include Google and several online platforms, and has scheduled the next hearing for March 17. Aaradhya's legal team contends that the timeframe for the defendants to submit written statements has already expired.
The court emphasized that every child's dignity must be preserved, prohibiting the dissemination of unverified health information. Google has been ordered to reveal the identities of those operating the channels spreading the false news. The Central Government has been asked to block any videos spreading inaccuracies about Aaradhya, with YouTube pledging cooperation in identifying the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
