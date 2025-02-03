Naidu Urges Tech-Driven Farming to Reduce Chemical Dependency

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is advocating for a shift in agricultural practices to reduce the dependence on chemical fertilisers and insecticides. During a recent review of fertiliser supply, Naidu instructed officials to introduce farmers to innovative methods of farming.

Naidu urged officials to highlight the dangers associated with the excessive use of chemicals, referencing a rise in cancer cases in Punjab as a cautionary tale. He encouraged the integration of technology in farming, promoting the use of drones for spraying fertilisers and insecticides.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of collecting data on chemical fertiliser usage and employing analytics to inform farmers through tailored advisories. He believes that this data-driven approach will lead to better and safer agricultural outcomes.

