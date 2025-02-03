Left Menu

Naidu Urges Tech-Driven Farming to Reduce Chemical Dependency

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged officials to promote sustainable farming by reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers and pesticides. He emphasized the dangers associated with their overuse and advocated for the adoption of technology, such as drones and data analytics, to enhance agricultural practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:59 IST
Naidu Urges Tech-Driven Farming to Reduce Chemical Dependency
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is advocating for a shift in agricultural practices to reduce the dependence on chemical fertilisers and insecticides. During a recent review of fertiliser supply, Naidu instructed officials to introduce farmers to innovative methods of farming.

Naidu urged officials to highlight the dangers associated with the excessive use of chemicals, referencing a rise in cancer cases in Punjab as a cautionary tale. He encouraged the integration of technology in farming, promoting the use of drones for spraying fertilisers and insecticides.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of collecting data on chemical fertiliser usage and employing analytics to inform farmers through tailored advisories. He believes that this data-driven approach will lead to better and safer agricultural outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025