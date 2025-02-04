Left Menu

Rajasthan Power Plants Confirm Coal Quality Integrity

Rajasthan's Minister of State for Power, Hiralal Nagar, reported no irregularities in the coal quality used in state power plants, following a three-tier test of Gross Calorific Value. The Rajasthan Energy Production Corporation has seen satisfactory and improving power production and efficiency. The highest power production was achieved in the last eight months.

In a recent assembly session, Hiralal Nagar, Rajasthan's Minister of State for Power, confirmed the absence of irregularities in a quality test of coal used across state power plants.

He explained that the state implements a three-tier Gross Calorific Value (GCV) test to ensure coal quality, with payments made only based on the minimum GCV. Nagar assured that all procedures were followed diligently without any discrepancies.

Nagar highlighted that the Rajasthan Energy Production Corporation is performing satisfactorily, with consistent improvements in daily power production and efficiency. The past eight months have witnessed record-breaking power production, underscoring effective strategies in elevating energy output.

