Rajasthan Power Plants Confirm Coal Quality Integrity

In a recent assembly session, Hiralal Nagar, Rajasthan's Minister of State for Power, confirmed the absence of irregularities in a quality test of coal used across state power plants.

He explained that the state implements a three-tier Gross Calorific Value (GCV) test to ensure coal quality, with payments made only based on the minimum GCV. Nagar assured that all procedures were followed diligently without any discrepancies.

Nagar highlighted that the Rajasthan Energy Production Corporation is performing satisfactorily, with consistent improvements in daily power production and efficiency. The past eight months have witnessed record-breaking power production, underscoring effective strategies in elevating energy output.

