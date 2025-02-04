Congress MP Alarmingly Opposes UGC's New Vice-Chancellor Appointment Rules

In a move highlighting significant discontent, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday initiated an adjournment motion, demanding the suspension of regular parliamentary activities. The motion aimed at discussing controversial new regulations introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC), which allegedly threaten the autonomy of academic institutions within India.

Tagore raised alarms over the draft UGC regulations issued on January 8, 2025, which propose major changes in the hiring processes for contract teachers and the selection of Vice-Chancellors. Accusing these regulations of undermining academic independence and centralizing power in the hands of Governors, he asserted that this shift represents a critical departure from the 2018 guidelines.

He further pointed out the ramifications for state governments, emphasizing heightened tensions between state and central authorities, particularly affecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Tagore cited criticisms from state leaders like Tamil Nadu's M.K. Stalin and Telangana's A. Revanth Reddy, who have condemned the regulations as overreach, urging comprehensive consultations with stakeholders before proceeding with the changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)