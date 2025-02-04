World Cancer Day: PMJAY Brings Hope to Patients with Early Diagnosis

As World Cancer Day was observed on Tuesday, medical professionals underscored the significance of early diagnosis and treatment while praising the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) for its transformative impact on cancer patients from low-income backgrounds. According to Dr. Nitin Sood of Medanta in Gurugram, Haryana, the PMJAY scheme is a financial boon for those struggling with the costs of cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Sood reiterated the critical need for early intervention in cancers, notably blood cancers, and lamented how financial constraints often prevent timely diagnosis and treatment. "Early diagnosis and early treatment are our best defences against cancer," he emphasized, noting that the Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY schemes are instrumental in providing equitable access to essential healthcare.

Oncologists like Dr. Subhash in Chennai have observed firsthand the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which has eased financial burdens for numerous cancer-stricken families. Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Balakrishna Patade from Mumbai stated that the Jan Arogya Yojana has enabled economically disadvantaged families to access necessary tertiary and secondary care, easing concerns over financial limitations.

Dr. Piyusha Kulshreshtha from Delhi hailed the PM Ayushman Bharat initiative as a "game changer," emphasizing its significance in ensuring timely and quality care for cancer patients, which can drastically improve prognosis. Dr. Shashank Pandya highlighted the reduced dropout ratio in treatments as patients now seek care at earlier stages due to the PMJAY scheme's provisions.

Medanta's Dr. Dheeraj Gautam stressed the importance of early detection, a key element of effective cancer treatment. He credited Ayushman Bharat for expanding access to critical diagnostic services, thus allowing all socio-economic groups to benefit from timely assessments. Through these measures, the scheme has successfully altered past trends of delays or missed diagnoses due to high costs.

World Cancer Day, celebrated annually on February 4th, aims to raise global awareness of cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. The day brings together individuals and communities worldwide in efforts to tackle the challenges posed by cancer, encouraging collective action through various events and activities.

