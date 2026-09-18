IAEA’s Rays of Hope Raises Over €100 Million to Bring Cancer Care Within Reach

For people living in countries with limited cancer services, access to diagnosis and treatment can depend on whether their health system has the equipment, facilities and trained staff to provide care. The International Atomic Energy Agency's Rays of Hope initiative is helping countries address those gaps, with more than €100 million mobilised since its launch in 2022 and support reaching cancer centres, medical professionals and treatment services.

Progress under the initiative took centre stage at the Scientific Forum held during the 70th IAEA General Conference, where around 380 participants gathered to discuss how to expand access to cancer care. Ministers, cancer specialists, development partners and industry representatives examined what has been achieved and what countries need to turn investments into reliable services for the people who depend on them.

Investment Starts Turning Into Services

More than 100 countries are part of Rays of Hope, which has attracted support from governments, international partners, private donors and other contributors. The initiative has supported more than 20 cancer centres that have opened, expanded or are under construction, the procurement of over 150 diagnostic and treatment technologies, and training in radiation medicine for more than 800 medical professionals. Those achievements represent progress across several essential parts of cancer care, from the facilities where treatment takes place to the professionals delivering it.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi urged supporters to build on that progress, stressing that closing gaps in care is achievable through collective action. Tanzania's Vice President Deogratius John Ndejembi described how his country had transformed its cancer care landscape in less than a decade, partly through support from Rays of Hope. Ministers framed cancer as a development challenge as well as a health issue, requiring political commitment, international cooperation and financing that continues beyond individual projects.

The OPEC Fund for International Development approved its first Rays of Hope project in June 2026, supporting the construction and equipping of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's first public radiotherapy centre. Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa emphasized the role of investment and partnerships in bringing scientific tools to the people who need them, and Grossi said several development banks were preparing to partner with the initiative.

Equipment Needs People and Lasting Support

Discussions at the forum made clear that buying technology is only one part of expanding cancer care, because equipment needs suitable infrastructure, qualified professionals and maintenance to remain useful over time. Participants called for industry partnerships to include training and servicing, helping countries get lasting value from their investments. Research was identified as another essential component, providing evidence to improve clinical practice and advance diagnosis and treatment.

Rays of Hope Anchor Centres contribute to that effort as regional hubs that strengthen expertise in radiation medicine through education, training, quality assurance and technical cooperation. Singapore's largest public healthcare group, SingHealth, became the newest Anchor Centre during the General Conference, joining 20 other leading healthcare institutions across Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America. The growing network gives countries access to institutions that can support skills development and regional collaboration.

New partnership agreements extended the initiative's support network, with the IAEA signing agreements with the Principality of Monaco and private companies AMEX Healthcare, Elekta, GE Healthcare, HTA Co., Ltd., RaySearch Laboratories AB, Siemens Healthineers and Vertual. Forum participants described collaboration and innovation as important ways to accelerate progress, and said evidence of the health benefits and economic returns of cancer care could help strengthen political backing.

Countries Must Lead the Next Stage

Sustained access to cancer care requires coordinated investment across technology, infrastructure, workforce development, radioisotope supply chains and research. The forum's closing discussions highlighted a shared responsibility in which the IAEA contributes technical expertise, donors support long-term financing, and countries lead implementation. Stronger services need these elements to develop together so that new capacity can become a dependable part of national healthcare.

IAEA Deputy Director General Najat Mokhtar said the benefits of Rays of Hope extend beyond individual patients to their communities and societies, and stressed that lasting progress depends on national commitment and innovative financing. The Agency can help countries connect with development banks, businesses and other donors, but national leadership remains central to sustaining services. Her call for countries to share their plans and priorities with the IAEA placed the next step firmly on matching practical needs with partnerships capable of supporting care for years to come.