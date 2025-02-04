Left Menu

Rajouri Advances Waste Management While Battling Unidentified Illness Outbreak

Rajouri's District Administration launches a solid waste management unit in Sunderbani Tehsil, aiming for efficient waste processing. Meanwhile, Badhal village faces a health crisis with 17 casualties. Measures like checkpoints and restrictions are in place, with expert teams investigating the mysterious disease.

04-02-2025
Factory from the District Administration (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The District Administration of Rajouri has taken a significant step by setting up a solid waste management unit in Sunderbani Tehsil, aiming to enhance waste collection and processing. This initiative, spearheaded by the Municipal Council Rajouri, involves a comprehensive system of door-to-door waste collection using five designated vehicles and personnel from MC Sunderbani.

Executive Officer Dilip Kumar explained, "This Solid Waste Management Plant operates under a structured collection from 13 wards, ensuring waste is transported for segregation and processing. While plastic waste is stored separately, non-biodegradable material undergoes treatment to be transformed into organic fertilizer." He emphasized the importance of locals cooperating by not disposing waste in water bodies, noting the popularity of the resulting fertilizer among organic farmers.

In contrast, Rajouri's Badhal village is grappling with a health emergency as an unidentifiable illness has claimed 17 lives. The district administration has declared it a containment zone, imposing Section 144 to curb gatherings. Authorities have set up checkpoints and are providing essential supplies. Medical teams are conducting tests to determine the illness's cause, while a central expert team investigates further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

