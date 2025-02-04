Marathi Mandate: NCP's Bhujbal Supports Maharashtra’s Local Language Initiative

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has voiced support for the Maharashtra government's decision to impose Marathi as a compulsory language in government and related offices throughout the state. During an address in Nashik, Bhujbal emphasized the importance of acknowledging local languages, noting how states like Chennai and Telangana prioritize their native tongues in official and social discourse.

"People in Chennai, Telangana, and other states communicate in their local languages. If we can learn Hindi, others can learn Marathi. It's a good language," stated Bhujbal. He stressed the need for adaptability, saying, "When visiting any state, one should strive to learn the local language."

This declaration follows a recent Maharashtra government order, issued on Sunday, mandating Marathi usage in government settings. Employees in various government sectors have been instructed to engage with Marathi unless interacting with international visitors or individuals from non-Marathi speaking states. The order specifies measures against rule violations, allowing formal complaints to the office's in-charge or escalation to the Marathi language committee of the Maharashtra legislature.

Additionally, the edict requires computer keyboards funded by government grants to feature Roman script alongside the Marathi Devanagari script. Furthermore, it mandates the use of Marathi in advertisements by enterprises involved in government-sanctioned operations.

The state government underlines its mission to establish Marathi as a critical language for knowledge and employment within the next 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)