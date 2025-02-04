Controversy Heats Up Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq has reiterated his party's staunch opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, labeling it discriminatory against Muslims. Speaking to ANI, Barq highlighted that the bill is being imposed unjustly upon a specific community, with his party standing firmly against it.

Barq has also criticized a Joint Parliamentary Committee's report on the bill as biased, emphasizing that the Samajwadi Party will continue to resist its reintroduction. He called on BJP allies who rely on Muslim votes to join the opposition or face consequences from the electorate.

If the bill passes, Barq plans to seek justice through the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Waqf JPC, stated that the legislation aims to benefit poor Muslims, Pasmandas, and widows, responding to concerns raised by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi about social instability.

