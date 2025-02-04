Election Commission Rebuts AAP's Pressure Tactics Amid Delhi Poll Controversy

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has strongly denounced what it describes as 'offensive pressure tactics' employed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the Delhi elections. This statement follows a series of accusations from AAP, which claims that the poll body is encouraging 'hooliganism' against them while shielding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from scrutiny.

The three-member Commission collectively highlighted that these tactics are recurrent attempts to tarnish the ECI's reputation, dismissing the accusations as though the entity operates as a singular body. The ECI has pledged to uphold constitutional restraint, choosing to absorb unwarranted criticisms without deviating from fairness and impartiality in its election oversight roles.

AAP's charges surfaced after a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi led to an investigation by the Delhi Police over alleged Model Code of Conduct violations. The ECI clarified that all actions are conducted by over 1.5 lakh officials adhering to legal guidelines, ensuring equitable and non-partisan practices throughout the electoral process, despite heated rhetoric from AAP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)