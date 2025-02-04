Left Menu

Election Commission Rebuts AAP's Pressure Tactics Amid Delhi Poll Controversy

The Election Commission of India has refuted allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party of biased actions and pressure tactics during the ongoing Delhi elections. This disagreement escalated after AAP accused the ECI of siding with BJP, claiming misconduct and election code violations, which the Commission strongly denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:45 IST
Election Commission Rebuts AAP's Pressure Tactics Amid Delhi Poll Controversy
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has strongly denounced what it describes as 'offensive pressure tactics' employed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the Delhi elections. This statement follows a series of accusations from AAP, which claims that the poll body is encouraging 'hooliganism' against them while shielding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from scrutiny.

The three-member Commission collectively highlighted that these tactics are recurrent attempts to tarnish the ECI's reputation, dismissing the accusations as though the entity operates as a singular body. The ECI has pledged to uphold constitutional restraint, choosing to absorb unwarranted criticisms without deviating from fairness and impartiality in its election oversight roles.

AAP's charges surfaced after a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi led to an investigation by the Delhi Police over alleged Model Code of Conduct violations. The ECI clarified that all actions are conducted by over 1.5 lakh officials adhering to legal guidelines, ensuring equitable and non-partisan practices throughout the electoral process, despite heated rhetoric from AAP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025