Delhi CM Atishi Accuses BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri of Election Code Violations

In a vehement critique of BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused him of breaching the Model Code of Conduct during the ongoing elections in the capital. At a press conference, Atishi alleged that BJP supporters, acting under Bidhuri's instructions, were intimidating slum dwellers and flouting election norms, with authorities reportedly ignoring these transgressions.

"We were informed that individuals from Ramesh Bidhuri's faction were intimidating our Jhuggi cluster residents at night," Atishi said. She detailed that after tracing the involved vehicle, they identified Dinesh Chaudhary from Bidhuri's camp at the scene. She provided GPS-marked photos showing Chaudhary present at the location during the silence period on February 3rd, substantiating the allegations. Despite alerting the appropriate authorities, Atishi claimed no action was taken against Chaudhary, which left her incredulous.

In another incident, Atishi accused BJP affiliates of causing disturbances in Navjeevan Camp and Nehru Camp with vehicles. Citing photographic evidence, she named Anuj Bidhuri, supposedly Ramesh Bidhuri's nephew, Manoj Bidhuri, and Lalu Bidhuri as offenders, accusing them of escaping police intervention. Atishi also reported police brutality against two locals, Sagar Mehta and Ashmit Singh, who recorded the violations. The boys were allegedly detained without formal charges, raising questions about police actions and senior officers' oversight, including ACP Harindora, ACP Sarita Vihar, and ACP Rakesh Kumar.

Atishi condemned both the police and Election Commission for their inaction and protection of the violators, remarking on the irony of facing consequences herself instead. She questioned the feasibility of fair elections under such circumstances, citing a duty to maintain transparency and accountability in the electoral process. In a direct plea to Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Atishi called for urgent intervention, emphasizing the detrimental impact on democracy and urging Delhi's citizens to thoughtfully consider their electoral choices.

