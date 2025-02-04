Hong Kong Stock Surge Amid Sino-U.S. Tariff Tensions

In an unexpected turn of events, Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong experienced a significant boost on Tuesday, with investors zeroing in on artificial intelligence and electric vehicle shares despite the looming concerns of new Sino-U.S. tariffs. China's finance ministry retaliated against President Donald Trump's 10% tariff on Chinese imports by imposing levies on U.S. products.

Market experts had speculated that Trump might roll back his tariff proposals, as he recently did with Canada and Mexico. However, once the tariffs took effect, China swiftly responded with tariffs of its own, set to begin in February. Beijing's move is seen as an attempt to gain leverage ahead of potential trade talks.

Investor optimism drove the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index up by 3.5%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index soared 5.1%. Key players like SMIC and Hua Hong Semiconductor recorded significant gains, highlighting the focused interest in tech and manufacturing sectors amid this geopolitical monetary arm-wrestle.

