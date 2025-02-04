Boosting MSME Export Growth: Government Unveils New Support Schemes
The government is developing schemes to support MSME exporters, including providing credit on easy terms and promoting factoring services. The commerce, MSME, and finance ministries are collaborating on these initiatives under the Export Promotion Mission. These schemes aim to ease non-tariff measures for exporters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The government is formulating new schemes designed to aid MSME exporters by offering credit on more accessible terms and boosting alternative financing through reinforced factoring services.
Made in collaboration with the commerce, MSME, and finance ministries, these initiatives fall under the Export Promotion Mission announced in the 2025-26 Union Budget.
With a financial outlay of Rs 2,250 crore, the mission is geared towards enhancing the country's export capabilities within a few months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Agribusiness Leaders Call for Dynamic Reforms Ahead of India's Union Budget 2025-26
Taiwan's Budget Storm: Opposition Faces Off Against Government Over Major Cuts
Agriculture Leaders Demand Sweeping Reforms in Union Budget 2025-26
India's FY26 Budget: A Balancing Act
India Eyes Global Leadership in Semiconductor Manufacturing with New Budget Boost