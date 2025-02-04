Boosting MSME Export Growth: Government Unveils New Support Schemes

The government is formulating new schemes designed to aid MSME exporters by offering credit on more accessible terms and boosting alternative financing through reinforced factoring services.

Made in collaboration with the commerce, MSME, and finance ministries, these initiatives fall under the Export Promotion Mission announced in the 2025-26 Union Budget.

With a financial outlay of Rs 2,250 crore, the mission is geared towards enhancing the country's export capabilities within a few months.

(With inputs from agencies.)