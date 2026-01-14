French Government Faces Political Showdown Amid Budget Wrangles

The French government is confronting two no-confidence votes, orchestrated by both the far-right National Rally and hard-left France Unbowed, aimed at opposing the EU's trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc. These motions, however, are not expected to pass.

Despite internal opposition, the EU approved the pact with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Hard-left lawmaker Mathilde Panot criticized the government for its perceived subservience both domestically and internationally.

Focus has now shifted to the impending 2026 budget talks, where Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu might invoke constitutional measures to ensure its passage, thereby navigating a politically charged landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)