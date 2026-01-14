Left Menu

French PM Survives No-Confidence Votes, Eyes Budget Battle

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu survived no-confidence votes from left and far-right parties in parliament. The votes were protests against the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. With the motions defeated, focus shifts to France's 2026 budget, amid ongoing political tension from President Macron's loss of parliamentary majority.

Updated: 14-01-2026 22:51 IST
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has successfully navigated two no-confidence votes in parliament, allowing his government to turn its attention towards upcoming budget deliberations. These motions, initiated by the far-right National Rally and the hard-left France Unbowed, were in opposition to the EU's trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc.

The EU deal with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, despite opposition from French parties, was recently approved by other EU member states. The National Rally and France Unbowed criticized the government for insufficient resistance to the agreement, accusing it of subservience to wealthy interests and international bodies.

Lecornu criticized the opposition for their disruptive actions, likening them to 'snipers' hindering necessary governance. Going forward, the government may consider invoking Article 49.3 to pass the 2026 budget without a vote, a move likely to invite further no-confidence motions. France's political landscape remains unstable following President Macron's parliamentary setbacks.

