Tensions Rise Before Ayodhya By-Elections Amid Stampede Controversy

Polling personnel have mobilized ahead of the upcoming by-elections for the Milkipur Assembly constituency in Ayodhya, scheduled for February 5. Presiding Officer Kaushalendra Pratap Singh expressed the gravity of their mission, stating, "I have collected everything and will soon leave. It is a crucial responsibility to perform our duty efficiently given the area's sensitivity."

District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh confirmed that approximately 20 percent of presiding officers have collected the required polling materials. "Polling parties are departing today," he noted. "There are 414 booths, each staffed by four employees to handle the election process," he added, emphasizing the thorough deployment of paramilitary forces and the Provincial Armed Constabulary according to the Election Commission's directives.

Meanwhile, a political storm has arisen as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for not releasing the full list of casualties from the recent stampede during the Maha Kumbh. While the state government reported 30 deaths, Yadav claims the numbers are higher as families continue searching for missing relatives. MPs from the opposition, including Ram Gopal Yadav and Manoj Jha, have demanded accountability, blaming mismanagement for the tragic event and expressing national concern over the loss of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)