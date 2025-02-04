Left Menu

IPO Frenzy: Eight Firms Set to Raise Over Rs 7,800 Crore

Eight companies, including SMPP, Aditya Infotech, and Brigade Hotel, have obtained Sebi's approval to launch IPOs, collectively aiming to raise over Rs 7,800 crore. These include fresh issues and offers-for-sale, with proceeds earmarked for various investments and corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:15 IST
IPO Frenzy: Eight Firms Set to Raise Over Rs 7,800 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eight companies, including notable names like SMPP and Aditya Infotech, have received the green light from Sebi to embark on initial public offerings aiming to amass more than Rs 7,800 crore.

The firms, which include Brigade Hotel Ventures and Kumar Arch Tech, will use the funds for a range of projects, including paying off debts and investing in subsidiaries.

This wave of IPOs comes after a successful 2025, where 91 IPOs raised Rs 1.6 lakh crore, marking a robust momentum in the primary market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025