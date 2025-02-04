IPO Frenzy: Eight Firms Set to Raise Over Rs 7,800 Crore
Eight companies, including SMPP, Aditya Infotech, and Brigade Hotel, have obtained Sebi's approval to launch IPOs, collectively aiming to raise over Rs 7,800 crore. These include fresh issues and offers-for-sale, with proceeds earmarked for various investments and corporate purposes.
Eight companies, including notable names like SMPP and Aditya Infotech, have received the green light from Sebi to embark on initial public offerings aiming to amass more than Rs 7,800 crore.
The firms, which include Brigade Hotel Ventures and Kumar Arch Tech, will use the funds for a range of projects, including paying off debts and investing in subsidiaries.
This wave of IPOs comes after a successful 2025, where 91 IPOs raised Rs 1.6 lakh crore, marking a robust momentum in the primary market.
