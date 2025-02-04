IPO Frenzy: Eight Firms Set to Raise Over Rs 7,800 Crore

Eight companies, including notable names like SMPP and Aditya Infotech, have received the green light from Sebi to embark on initial public offerings aiming to amass more than Rs 7,800 crore.

The firms, which include Brigade Hotel Ventures and Kumar Arch Tech, will use the funds for a range of projects, including paying off debts and investing in subsidiaries.

This wave of IPOs comes after a successful 2025, where 91 IPOs raised Rs 1.6 lakh crore, marking a robust momentum in the primary market.

(With inputs from agencies.)