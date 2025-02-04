Court Grants Bail to UK Resident in Delhi's Indian High Commission Case

In the latest development from the Patiala House Court in Delhi, London-based Inderpal Singh Gaba has been granted bail. Arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the 2023 attack on the Indian High Commission in London, the court deemed that Gaba's involvement appeared limited to a subsequent protest on March 22, 2023.

Despite NIA's assertions, the court observed the absence of evidence linking Gaba to the initial March 19 demonstration. Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav remarked that Gaba was neither present during the first protest nor involved in any conspiracy to orchestrate it. This finding underlines the insufficient grounds under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to deny bail.

While the charges against Gaba include potential national honor insult, the court noted his non-involvement in violent activities. Highlighting his nine-month custody and the yet-to-commence trial, Judge Yadav emphasized the undue length of custody prior to trial. The NIA's stance that Gaba is a flight risk was countered with a proposal for restrictive measures, ensuring that bail would not compromise justice.

