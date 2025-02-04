Left Menu

Surging Ahead: PM Surya Ghar Fuels Rooftop Solar Revolution in India

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has benefitted 8.46 lakh households with rooftop solar installations, supported by Rs 4,308.66 crore in Central Financial Assistance. Aiming to reach one crore households by March 2027, 45% currently see zero electricity bills, a figure expected to double by October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:19 IST
The monumental PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has impacted 8.46 lakh households, significantly advancing rooftop solar installations across India, according to Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik.

By January, Rs 4,308.66 crore had been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance to 5.54 lakh residential consumers, underscoring the Indian government's commitment to expanding solar energy.

The world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative aims for one crore installations by 2027, with 45% already benefiting from zero electricity bills. Government hopes to double installations to 20 lakh by October.

