Surging Ahead: PM Surya Ghar Fuels Rooftop Solar Revolution in India

The monumental PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has impacted 8.46 lakh households, significantly advancing rooftop solar installations across India, according to Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik.

By January, Rs 4,308.66 crore had been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance to 5.54 lakh residential consumers, underscoring the Indian government's commitment to expanding solar energy.

The world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative aims for one crore installations by 2027, with 45% already benefiting from zero electricity bills. Government hopes to double installations to 20 lakh by October.

