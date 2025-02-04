Bharatpol Portal Streamlines Global Police Cooperation: A New Era in Law Enforcement

In a swift bid to enhance international law enforcement collaboration, the Bharatpol portal, launched on January 7, 2025, has already seen significant use. Within a month, it has processed 16 requests for publishing Interpol notices from Indian law enforcement agencies, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai revealed in a written response in the Lok Sabha.

Additionally, the portal has facilitated eight Interpol references seeking foreign assistance and has managed 30 international requests from foreign countries directed at Indian agencies. These capabilities underline the portal's potential as a central hub for criminal investigations and cross-border cooperation.

Designed to streamline such cooperation, Bharatpol boasts five modules that improve access to resources and expedite law enforcement processes. Aimed at tackling crimes from narcotics trafficking to economic fraud, the platform includes a comprehensive training initiative to maximize its utility among Indian law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)