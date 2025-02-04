Goa Secures Continued Capital Investment Aid in Union Budget 2025-26

The Union Finance Ministry has extended a capital investment assistance scheme for states, at the request of Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The scheme, part of the Union budget, now includes a Rs 1.5 lakh crore outlay for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Sawant outlined key benefits for Goa, highlighting Rs 482 crore allocated to Konkan and South Western Railway projects and financial increases for local farmers, small enterprises, and tourism. Notably, over 17,500 farmers will see enhanced Kissan credit card limits, while micro and small enterprises will benefit from doubled credit limits.

Additionally, 3,000 street vendors in Goa should gain from an updated PM Svanidhi scheme, and tourism ventures will likely improve with increased MUDRA loan ceilings for homestays. Also, a new startup credit program will aid tribal women entrepreneurs, expanding economic opportunities across the state.

