Goa Secures Continued Capital Investment Aid in Union Budget 2025-26
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman agreed to extend the capital investment assistance scheme for states into the 2025-26 fiscal year, with a sizeable Rs 1.5 lakh crore budget. Various sectors in Goa, including farmers, railway projects, and small enterprises, are expected to benefit.
- Country:
- India
The Union Finance Ministry has extended a capital investment assistance scheme for states, at the request of Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The scheme, part of the Union budget, now includes a Rs 1.5 lakh crore outlay for the 2025-26 fiscal year.
Sawant outlined key benefits for Goa, highlighting Rs 482 crore allocated to Konkan and South Western Railway projects and financial increases for local farmers, small enterprises, and tourism. Notably, over 17,500 farmers will see enhanced Kissan credit card limits, while micro and small enterprises will benefit from doubled credit limits.
Additionally, 3,000 street vendors in Goa should gain from an updated PM Svanidhi scheme, and tourism ventures will likely improve with increased MUDRA loan ceilings for homestays. Also, a new startup credit program will aid tribal women entrepreneurs, expanding economic opportunities across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vijay's Political Stand: Supporting Farmers Over Airport Development
Not against development or airport, but it must not be set up in fertile farmland: Actor-politician Vijay addressing farmers near Chennai.
Addressing farmers near Chennai, actor-politician Vijay expresses solidarity with farmers in their protest against proposed Parandur airport.
Farmers most important to the country, says TVK chief Vijay, announces commencement of his 'field politics' with their blessings.
TVK chief Vijay says his party will not hesitate to take up legal fight against Parandur airport project, assures support to farmers.