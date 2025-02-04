Left Menu

Goa Secures Continued Capital Investment Aid in Union Budget 2025-26

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman agreed to extend the capital investment assistance scheme for states into the 2025-26 fiscal year, with a sizeable Rs 1.5 lakh crore budget. Various sectors in Goa, including farmers, railway projects, and small enterprises, are expected to benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:32 IST
Goa Secures Continued Capital Investment Aid in Union Budget 2025-26
Pramod Sawant Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Finance Ministry has extended a capital investment assistance scheme for states, at the request of Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The scheme, part of the Union budget, now includes a Rs 1.5 lakh crore outlay for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Sawant outlined key benefits for Goa, highlighting Rs 482 crore allocated to Konkan and South Western Railway projects and financial increases for local farmers, small enterprises, and tourism. Notably, over 17,500 farmers will see enhanced Kissan credit card limits, while micro and small enterprises will benefit from doubled credit limits.

Additionally, 3,000 street vendors in Goa should gain from an updated PM Svanidhi scheme, and tourism ventures will likely improve with increased MUDRA loan ceilings for homestays. Also, a new startup credit program will aid tribal women entrepreneurs, expanding economic opportunities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025