Trade Turbulence: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Amid Tariff Tensions

U.S. stock index futures fell slightly after China responded to U.S. tariffs with its own. President Trump's tariff actions against China, Mexico, and Canada caused market fluctuations. Investers are cautious due to potential inflation risks from trade tensions. Key earnings reports are due from major companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:35 IST
Global market instability reared its head as U.S. stock index futures dipped following China's retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., striking a blow against President Trump's latest economic maneuvers.

While Trump's tariffs on China took effect Tuesday, Mexico and Canada were granted a temporary reprieve. Regardless, the threat of further disruptions looms, leaving investors wary.

In the wake of these developments, Fed officials cautioned that trade policies could inflate risks, prompting a reassessment of interest-rate trajectories. Meanwhile, earnings reports from major players like PayPal and Pfizer could shift market dynamics further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

