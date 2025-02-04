Trade Turbulence: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Amid Tariff Tensions

Global market instability reared its head as U.S. stock index futures dipped following China's retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., striking a blow against President Trump's latest economic maneuvers.

While Trump's tariffs on China took effect Tuesday, Mexico and Canada were granted a temporary reprieve. Regardless, the threat of further disruptions looms, leaving investors wary.

In the wake of these developments, Fed officials cautioned that trade policies could inflate risks, prompting a reassessment of interest-rate trajectories. Meanwhile, earnings reports from major players like PayPal and Pfizer could shift market dynamics further.

