Torrent Power Surges with 31% Profit Increase

Torrent Power has announced a noteworthy 31% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2023. The profit soared to Rs 489.33 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 374.13 crore a year prior. This uptick is attributed primarily to the enhanced revenue from increased electricity sales derived from gas-based plants alongside gains from the sale of non-current investments.

The company's total income climbed to Rs 6,671.25 crore, an increase from Rs 6,419.65 crore in the same quarter the previous fiscal year. Reflecting this financial growth, the board has approved an interim dividend for the 2024-25 period measured at Rs 14 per equity share, effectively 140%, set for disbursement by March 6, 2025.

Furthermore, Torrent Power, a key player in India's energy sector, continues to solidify its position with contributions from its comprehensive power operations, spanning generation, transmission, and distribution units. This robust performance underscores its significant role as part of the larger, Rs 41,000 crore Torrent Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)