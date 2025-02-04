Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Intensified Security Measures

With less than 24 hours left to the Delhi Assembly elections, the police have stepped up security, seizing cash and illegal arms. Intensive checks are being conducted city-wide, resulting in arrests and multiple FIRs. The election is set for February 5 with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the countdown to the Delhi Assembly elections enters its final hours, heightened security measures have been implemented city-wide. Special Crime Branch's Special CP Devesh Chandra Srivastava announced that 14 proclaimed offenders have been apprehended, and 25 FIRs filed over Model Code of Conduct violations.

In a Tuesday press briefing, Srivastava highlighted the extensive preparation efforts, stating, "We have apprehended 14 proclaimed offenders and filed 25 FIRs for MCC violations. In the last 24 hours, police have also arrested 340 individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita."

The Special CP reported increased vigilance with 278 individuals arrested for public liquor consumption, cash seizures totaling Rs 12,58,000, and the recovery of seven illegal firearms. Security forces have conducted flag marches in areas like Govindpuri and Hauz Rani, fortifying the city as February 5 election day approaches. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

