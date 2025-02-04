Punjab Police Revolutionizes Passport Verification with New SMS System

In a move aimed at boosting transparency and efficiency, Punjab Police introduced a revamped passport verification system, promising timely and citizen-oriented services. The new system includes pre-verification SMS notifications for applicants, streamlining the process, according to Punjab's Information and Public Relations Department.

From February 5, applicants will receive SMS notifications from 'PBSANJ' detailing the official conducting the verification along with the scheduled date and time of their visit. This initiative, spearheaded by Special DGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo, is designed to eliminate uncertainty and keep applicants informed throughout the verification process.

The update also introduces a feedback mechanism allowing applicants to comment on their verification experience through a post-verification SMS. The feedback will help Punjab Police enhance service standards and respond promptly to citizen concerns, furthering the department's commitment to excellent service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)