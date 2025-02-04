Left Menu

Punjab Police Revolutionizes Passport Verification with New SMS System

Punjab Police has implemented an enhanced passport verification process, providing applicants with pre-verification SMS notifications and a post-verification feedback mechanism. This initiative, beginning February 5, aims to improve transparency, service quality, and citizen satisfaction through efficient communication and feedback collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:05 IST
Punjab Police Revolutionizes Passport Verification with New SMS System
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at boosting transparency and efficiency, Punjab Police introduced a revamped passport verification system, promising timely and citizen-oriented services. The new system includes pre-verification SMS notifications for applicants, streamlining the process, according to Punjab's Information and Public Relations Department.

From February 5, applicants will receive SMS notifications from 'PBSANJ' detailing the official conducting the verification along with the scheduled date and time of their visit. This initiative, spearheaded by Special DGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo, is designed to eliminate uncertainty and keep applicants informed throughout the verification process.

The update also introduces a feedback mechanism allowing applicants to comment on their verification experience through a post-verification SMS. The feedback will help Punjab Police enhance service standards and respond promptly to citizen concerns, furthering the department's commitment to excellent service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025