JB Chemicals Reports Robust Financial Growth Amidst Global Challenges

In a testament to its resilient growth strategy, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced a 21% rise in profit after tax for the third quarter ending December 2024, achieving Rs 162 crore. This increase was fueled by strong sales in both domestic and international markets.

The pharmaceutical firm's revenue climbed to Rs 963 crore, compared to Rs 845 crore during the same period last year. CEO Nikhil Chopra cited the firm's strategic focus on India branded formulations, CDMO, and select international markets as key drivers of this success, allowing it to navigate a volatile macroeconomic environment effectively.

The interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share was also approved by the board, to be distributed on February 21, 2025. Shares in JB Chemicals closed 1.59% higher, reflecting investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory amidst global economic fluctuations.

