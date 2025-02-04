Left Menu

JB Chemicals Reports Robust Financial Growth Amidst Global Challenges

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reported a 21% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 162 crore in Q3 of 2024, spurred by strong sales domestically and internationally. The company's revenue rose to Rs 963 crore, and its diversified business strategy has contributed to its consistent growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:05 IST
JB Chemicals Reports Robust Financial Growth Amidst Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a testament to its resilient growth strategy, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced a 21% rise in profit after tax for the third quarter ending December 2024, achieving Rs 162 crore. This increase was fueled by strong sales in both domestic and international markets.

The pharmaceutical firm's revenue climbed to Rs 963 crore, compared to Rs 845 crore during the same period last year. CEO Nikhil Chopra cited the firm's strategic focus on India branded formulations, CDMO, and select international markets as key drivers of this success, allowing it to navigate a volatile macroeconomic environment effectively.

The interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share was also approved by the board, to be distributed on February 21, 2025. Shares in JB Chemicals closed 1.59% higher, reflecting investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory amidst global economic fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025