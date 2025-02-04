Delhi Gears Up for 2025 Assembly Election: CEO Urges Record Turnout

As Delhi prepares for the 2025 Assembly Election, Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz has made an impassioned plea for voters to turn out in large numbers on election day, February 5th. Stressing the importance of civic responsibility, Vaz encouraged every eligible citizen to participate in this significant democratic exercise.

Vaz highlighted the need for voter participation across all demographics, regardless of age, gender, or ability, aiming to set a new benchmark for voter turnout. She emphasized that the capital city should serve as a role model for democratic engagement.

Ensuring a seamless voting process, comprehensive arrangements have been made at polling stations under the Assured Minimum Facility Policy. These include provisions for drinking water, toilets, wheelchairs, and medical support. Security measures are robust, with extensive personnel deployed to maintain peace and assist vulnerable voter groups.

Delhi houses over 13,700 polling stations, monitored via webcasting for transparency. The election body has introduced tech solutions like the 'Delhi Election - 2025 QMS' app, facilitating real-time monitoring of polling station crowds. This innovative approach is geared to minimize inconvenience and enhance voter experience.

The Delhi election boasts comprehensive facilities, including medical teams and color-coded stations to assist voters. The 24-hour helpline 1950 is ready to address voter concerns, ensuring efficient support throughout election day. Voting will proceed from 7 AM to 6 PM, with provisions for those queuing until the close of polling hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)