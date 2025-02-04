Delhi Election Tensions: Kejriwal Meets Election Commissioner Amid Hooliganism Row

In a significant political development, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, flanked by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, engaged with the Election Commission of India at Nirvachan Sadan on Tuesday. Emerging from the meeting, Kejriwal revealed to the media their conversation centered on issues of violence and hooliganism that have marred the election atmosphere. He reported that the Commission assured them of strict measures and fair electoral proceedings.

Expressing gratitude, Kejriwal acknowledged the Election Commission's rare decision to entertain their concerns during the silent period, a phase when political contacts are typically restricted. He emphasized the necessity of this dialogue due to potential large-scale voter suppression and the threat of forced voter intimidation. Kejriwal articulated fears that some individuals might be coerced into abstaining from voting, raising alarms over electoral integrity.

The Election Commission, however, categorically dismissed what it labeled as "offensive pressure tactics" by AAP, underscoring its commitment to fair play amidst Delhi's contentious polls. It countered AAP's allegations by reaffirming the impartial conduct of over 1.5 lakh election personnel. These claims arose following accusations against AAP candidate Atishi for violating the election code, further escalating tensions in the electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)