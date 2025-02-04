PM Modi Defends Fiscal Reforms, Slams Opposition Tactics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Parliament, highlighting fiscal reforms like reduced income taxes and the removal of fake beneficiaries from welfare schemes. He criticized opposition parties for unkept promises to youth and defended the new tax regime while opposition accused the government of ignoring unemployment issues.
In a decisive address to Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi championed the BJP-led government's achievements, asserting that fiscal reforms had significantly alleviated the burdens on the middle class imposed by previous administrations. Modi claimed that since 2014, the government has reduced income tax, effectively healing the 'wounds' inflicted by earlier policies.
Modi further detailed the government's crackdown on fraudulent beneficiaries from welfare schemes, stating, "Without caring about political gains or loss, we removed 10 crore fake beneficiaries to ensure welfare schemes reach those who really need it." The PM highlighted the success of initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission, which generated substantial revenue from selling scrap.
The Prime Minister also targeted opposition parties, accusing them of misleading the youth with false promises, particularly regarding employment. He emphasized the new income tax regime, noting a significant increase in tax exemption limits for the salaried class, contrasting it with the minimal exemptions in earlier years.
