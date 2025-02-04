Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Ailing Ayodhya Chief Priest After Stroke

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, following his admission to intensive care after a stroke. Despite his critical condition due to age and comorbidities, doctors say his vitals are stable under close monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:05 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Ailing Ayodhya Chief Priest After Stroke
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Acharya Satyendra Das. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to Acharya Satyendra Das, the ailing Chief Priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, who recently suffered a brain stroke. The Chief Priest is currently receiving treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

CM Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by Chief Advisor Awanish Awasthi, met Acharya Das on Tuesday evening in the ICU to assess his health condition. Doctors report that Das, who has underlying conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, is stable yet remains under critical care in the Neurology ward.

SGPGI officials confirm that the Chief Priest continues to respond to commands and his vitals are stable, but he remains under vigilant observation. Recently, Acharya Das celebrated the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Expressing concern, he highlighted the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, alleging governmental and police complicity in ongoing atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025