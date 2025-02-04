UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Ailing Ayodhya Chief Priest After Stroke
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, following his admission to intensive care after a stroke. Despite his critical condition due to age and comorbidities, doctors say his vitals are stable under close monitoring.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to Acharya Satyendra Das, the ailing Chief Priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, who recently suffered a brain stroke. The Chief Priest is currently receiving treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow.
CM Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by Chief Advisor Awanish Awasthi, met Acharya Das on Tuesday evening in the ICU to assess his health condition. Doctors report that Das, who has underlying conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, is stable yet remains under critical care in the Neurology ward.
SGPGI officials confirm that the Chief Priest continues to respond to commands and his vitals are stable, but he remains under vigilant observation. Recently, Acharya Das celebrated the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Expressing concern, he highlighted the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, alleging governmental and police complicity in ongoing atrocities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Agriculture Leaders Demand Sweeping Reforms in Union Budget 2025-26
Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress
IAEA and Bangladesh Advance Climate-Resilient Agriculture with Nuclear Technology
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reviews Agricultural Progress and Plans Strategic State Engagement for Farm Issues
Evolving the CMIO Model: Minister Edwin Tong on Embracing Singapore's Multicultural Identity