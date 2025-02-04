UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Ailing Ayodhya Chief Priest After Stroke

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to Acharya Satyendra Das, the ailing Chief Priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, who recently suffered a brain stroke. The Chief Priest is currently receiving treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

CM Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by Chief Advisor Awanish Awasthi, met Acharya Das on Tuesday evening in the ICU to assess his health condition. Doctors report that Das, who has underlying conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, is stable yet remains under critical care in the Neurology ward.

SGPGI officials confirm that the Chief Priest continues to respond to commands and his vitals are stable, but he remains under vigilant observation. Recently, Acharya Das celebrated the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Expressing concern, he highlighted the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, alleging governmental and police complicity in ongoing atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)