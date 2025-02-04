Himachal CM Criticizes BJP Boycott, Sparks Political Debate
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticizes BJP MLAs for boycotting a development planning meeting, accusing them of avoiding engagement. He claims adequate funds were allotted to BJP constituencies, countering BJP's neglect allegations amidst internal party conflicts. The political tension raises concerns over potential impacts on state development projects.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took a firm stand on Tuesday against the BJP MLAs' collective decision to boycott a crucial two-day planning meeting. The session was intended to outline development strategies in line with MLA priorities. Sukhu accused the BJP of finding excuses to shun meaningful dialogue, emphasizing the need for commitment to development through engagement.
The boycott has ignited a heated political debate in the state. The Congress has accused the BJP of shirking legislative responsibilities, while the BJP claims their input is consistently disregarded, alleging a lack of prepared Detailed Project Reports for their proposed projects. Sukhu countered, advising that issues could have been addressed during the meeting.
Chief Minister Sukhu presented data indicating substantial funds flow into BJP constituencies, challenging allegations of neglect. He detailed allocations, including Rs 421 crore for 28 constituencies, with projects worth Rs 1,862 crore underway. Sukhu described the BJP as embroiled in internal conflicts and accused them of misleading the public by avoiding forums for dialogue.
