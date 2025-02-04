Max Financial's Profit Plunge: What Happened?

Max Financial Services Ltd, the parent company of Axis Max Life Insurance, announced a startling 59% decline in net profit for the third quarter ending December 2024, bringing the figure down to Rs 70 crore from Rs 171 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company indicated that the income from policyholders' life insurance operations contracted significantly to Rs 8,809 crore, compared to Rs 12,237 crore in the previous year's third quarter.

This downturn in income led to a drop in the total consolidated income to Rs 8,927 crore, compared to Rs 12,359 crore from a year ago, as stated in their recent release. Another subsidiary under the umbrella of MFSL is Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited.

