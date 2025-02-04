Left Menu

Government Unveils Rs 10,000-Crore Fund for Startups, Emphasizing High-Tech Growth

The Indian government has launched a new Rs 10,000-crore Fund of Funds Scheme aimed at supporting startups in manufacturing and high-technology sectors. This initiative is part of the ongoing effort to bolster the country's entrepreneurial landscape by providing long-term capital and fostering innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's recently announced Rs 10,000-crore Fund of Funds Scheme (FFS) is set to support startups in manufacturing and high-tech sectors. The scheme, revealed as part of the Budget, aims to provide long-term funding necessary for growth and innovation, according to top officials.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), stated that this new scheme will cater to startups that focus on cutting-edge technology and improving public services. Unlike previous efforts, the new fund promises longer-term investment and an expanded growth potential.

Parallelly, the government continues to explore options for FFS in deep tech startups, focusing on patient capital and larger investment sizes. Consultations with stakeholders for this purpose are ongoing, highlighting the administration's commitment to fostering a robust startup ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025