Delhi Ramps Up Security Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls

In anticipation of the Delhi Assembly elections, security operations have intensified across border regions. On Tuesday night, security forces, along with Joint CP Law and Order (L&O) in Noida, executed comprehensive vehicle checks in 11 key border areas. The capital is set to cast its vote tomorrow.

Officers from the Delhi Police carried out a flag march in Shahpur Jat village within the PS Hauz Khas region. DCP South, Ankit Chauhan, reported that with less than 12 hours remaining until polls open, patrols have been increased in densely populated areas. Additional preventive measures include flag marches and stringent border checks to curb illegal activities such as smuggling and unauthorized entry.

Enhanced security plans incorporate Central Armed Police Forces, local police, and home guards. Social media surveillance is robust, with immediate responses to suspicious activities. Recently, sizeable seizures of cash and illicit substances have been reported. Joint CP Noida, Shiv Hari Meena, highlighted the collaboration between border district forces and Delhi Police in ensuring secure elections.

Chief Electoral Officer R. Alice Vaz has called on all eligible voters to actively participate in the electoral process on February 5th. Stressing the importance of voting as a civic duty, Vaz urged citizens from all demographics to set a precedent in democratic engagement.

R. Alice Vaz underscored the need for voters from diverse backgrounds, including first-time voters, women, youth, and the elderly, to lead by example and achieve record-breaking voter turnout. Her appeal emphasizes the role of Delhi as a beacon of democratic participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)