Tripura CM and BSF IG Strengthen Border Security and Cooperative Initiatives

In a pivotal meeting, Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Ashwini Kumar Sharma met with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday at the CM's office. Sharma provided an in-depth briefing on the operational situation along the state's borders, highlighting current security challenges and ongoing measures to fortify the border protection framework.

Underlining the necessity of a strong security mechanism, Sharma assured the Chief Minister of the BSF's dedication to maintaining peace and thwarting cross-border threats. Discussions also highlighted updates in border infrastructure and strategies for enhancing collaboration between security forces and local authorities. Chief Minister Saha expressed gratitude for the briefing and reiterated the state government's commitment to working closely with the BSF to effectively address security needs. Both leaders resolved to continue fostering robust cooperation to ensure the welfare and safety of Tripura's residents.

This high-level discourse marks a significant effort in fortifying the security of the region amid evolving border dynamics. In a separate engagement, Chief Minister Saha underscored the transformative impact of cooperatives on the state's economy and commended their role in improving livelihoods. Acknowledging the need to support cooperative growth, he pledged the government's ongoing efforts in expanding their influence across Tripura.

An eventful day also saw the CM officiating a one-day state-level conference titled 'Promotion and Development of Cooperatives' in Agartala. Hosted by the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) in association with Tripura's Department of Co-operation, the conference commenced with traditional rituals. Prominent figures from the cooperative sector attended the event which was characterized by optimism for significant sectoral advancements.

