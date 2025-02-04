65-Year-Old Property Suit Dismissed in Delhi Court

Delhi's Tis Hazari court has brought a 65-year-old property dispute to a close, dismissing a lawsuit originally filed in 1959 concerning the development of Mansarovar Garden. The plaintiff, whose legal representation continued through three generations, argued that his 12 bigha land was wrongfully included in a colonization layout plan.

Civil Judge Kapil Gupta ruled against the plaintiff, stating the evidence did not support claims of ownership or possession of the land. The court concluded that the legal demands were not maintainable, primarily due to the absence of a sought-after possession relief, in line with guidelines set by the Supreme Court in similar cases.

The protracted case saw legal representatives address the incorporation of the disputed land in urban development plans, its sale, and the alleged overreach by developers. Despite prolonged efforts by the plaintiff to prove ownership and prevent public sale, the court's assessment ultimately found the plaintiff's claims unsubstantiated, resulting in dismissal.

