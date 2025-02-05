U.S. to Reinforce 'Maximum Pressure' on Iran amid Oil Market Tensions
The U.S. aims to impose 'maximum pressure' on Iran to reduce its oil exports to zero. Historically, Iran was a key oil producer, but U.S. sanctions have fluctuated its output. The latest rise in exports is fueled by Chinese demand, as Iran continues to evade sanctions.
The United States is set to reimpose 'maximum pressure' on Iran, aiming to cut its oil exports to zero, a U.S. official recently disclosed. Iran stands as the third-largest producer within OPEC, with an output of about 3.3 million barrels per day, representing approximately 3% of global oil production.
Iran's oil production peaked in the 1970s, reaching a high of 6 million barrels per day in 1974, contributing to over 10% of the global oil supply. This changed when the United States first imposed sanctions in 1979, with several subsequent sanction waves following. The latest significant tightening of sanctions came in 2018 after President Donald Trump withdrew from a nuclear deal, causing Iranian exports to plummet.
Despite these hurdles, Iran's oil exports have recently reached multi-year highs of 1.7 million barrels per day, mainly driven by demand from China. Some Chinese private refiners continue to purchase Iranian oil, sidestepping sanctions due to minimal U.S. financial exposure. The resilience of Iran's oil sector is also bolstered by tactical evasion of sanctions, including ship-to-ship transfers.
