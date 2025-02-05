Left Menu

Market Sees Hope as Tariff Delays Lift Energy Stocks

The U.S. stock market gained momentum with energy stocks leading the rise after President Trump delayed tariffs for Canada and Mexico. Investors speculated potential trade breakthroughs with China despite new tariffs. Key stocks like Alphabet and Nvidia saw gains, while biotechnology and cosmetics faced declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a positive shift on Tuesday, the major U.S. stock exchanges experienced upticks, largely driven by a boost in energy stocks. This came on the heels of President Donald Trump's decision to delay imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, sparking investor optimism over possible trade developments with China.

Energy stocks recorded a 1.9% rise, trimming previous losses, while Trump's weekend proposal of a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods was temporarily paused in exchange for border and crime commitments. Economic strategists like Sam Stovall from CFRA Research noted Trump's willingness to offer trade reprieves, spurring relief among investors.

Stock market highlights included Alphabet rising 1.8% before its quarterly earnings announcement and Nvidia climbing 2.6%. However, challenges remained as Estee Lauder, Merck, and PayPal saw notable declines due to underperforming earnings and market pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

