Market Sees Hope as Tariff Delays Lift Energy Stocks

In a positive shift on Tuesday, the major U.S. stock exchanges experienced upticks, largely driven by a boost in energy stocks. This came on the heels of President Donald Trump's decision to delay imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, sparking investor optimism over possible trade developments with China.

Energy stocks recorded a 1.9% rise, trimming previous losses, while Trump's weekend proposal of a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods was temporarily paused in exchange for border and crime commitments. Economic strategists like Sam Stovall from CFRA Research noted Trump's willingness to offer trade reprieves, spurring relief among investors.

Stock market highlights included Alphabet rising 1.8% before its quarterly earnings announcement and Nvidia climbing 2.6%. However, challenges remained as Estee Lauder, Merck, and PayPal saw notable declines due to underperforming earnings and market pressures.

