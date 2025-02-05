Trade Tensions: Trump's Calculated Tariff Moves

In the latest development of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, President Donald Trump has expressed that he is not in a rush to initiate talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Despite the escalations from both sides, including Trump's 10% tariffs on Chinese imports, China has responded with measured tariffs targeting U.S. goods.

The economic standoff underscores the strategic and cautious approaches by both countries, as any conversation between Trump and Xi could potentially ease tensions or stall the progression of further tariffs. The White House indicated that a call between the two leaders is yet to be scheduled.

Meanwhile, Trump's attention might shift to Europe, with the European Union bracing for a potential trade clash. The unfolding tariff policies are poised to impact global markets significantly, raising prospects of market volatility and economic repercussions worldwide.

